The Volatility of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) Stock: A 0.31% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has gone up by 0.31% for the week, with a 0.58% rise in the past month and a 4.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.00% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for ITUB stock, with a simple moving average of 0.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is 8.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ITUB is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is $6.73, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 5.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On March 08, 2023, ITUB’s average trading volume was 32.41M shares.

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has increased by 3.05 compared to its previous closing price of 4.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5.40. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ITUB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ITUB Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +11.36. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.