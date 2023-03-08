The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is 28.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHW is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is $251.33, which is $29.39 above the current market price. The public float for SHW is 237.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On March 08, 2023, SHW’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

SHW) stock’s latest price update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 224.47. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHW’s Market Performance

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has seen a -0.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.78% decline in the past month and a -14.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for SHW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.31% for SHW stock, with a simple moving average of -6.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHW reach a price target of $275. The rating they have provided for SHW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to SHW, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

SHW Trading at -6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.92. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw -7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Young Bryan J, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $220.76 back on Feb 23. After this action, Young Bryan J now owns 7,955 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $607,090 using the latest closing price.

MORIKIS JOHN G, the Chairman & CEO of The Sherwin-Williams Company, purchase 2,207 shares at $226.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that MORIKIS JOHN G is holding 231,344 shares at $500,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Equity return is now at value 79.50, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.