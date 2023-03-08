The New York Times Company (NYT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 38.65. However, the company has experienced a -0.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Right Now?

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98.

The average price predicted for The New York Times Company (NYT) by analysts is $38.92, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for NYT is 161.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of NYT was 1.01M shares.

NYT’s Market Performance

The stock of The New York Times Company (NYT) has seen a -0.99% decrease in the past week, with a 3.98% rise in the past month, and a 7.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for NYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.85% for NYT stock, with a simple moving average of 16.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYT reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for NYT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

NYT Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.33. In addition, The New York Times Company saw 17.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., who sale 29,758 shares at the price of $40.05 back on Feb 17. After this action, KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. now owns 74,610 shares of The New York Times Company, valued at $1,191,751 using the latest closing price.

Caputo Roland A., the EVP and CFO of The New York Times Company, sale 12,500 shares at $39.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Caputo Roland A. is holding 62,853 shares at $493,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The New York Times Company (NYT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.