The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s (MAXN) Stock

The stock of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has gone up by 40.29% for the week, with a 18.01% rise in the past month and a 16.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.04% for MAXN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.09% for MAXN stock, with a simple moving average of 38.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is $24.50, which is -$2.09 below the current market price. The public float for MAXN is 22.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAXN on March 08, 2023 was 484.45K shares.

MAXN) stock’s latest price update

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN)’s stock price has increased by 35.57 compared to its previous closing price of 18.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 40.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $22 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for MAXN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MAXN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

MAXN Trading at 31.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +22.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN rose by +40.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.38. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw 58.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Equity return is now at value -119.60, with -23.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.