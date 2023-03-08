The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has gone up by 1.48% for the week, with a -8.28% drop in the past month and a -1.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for BNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.71% for BNS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Right Now?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 1.00.

The public float for BNS is 1.19B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for BNS on March 08, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 51.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BNS Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.05. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +21.69. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.