The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 23.85. however, the company has experienced a -1.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is above average at 115.61x.

The public float for AZEK is 146.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. The average trading volume of AZEK on March 08, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK’s stock has seen a -1.62% decrease for the week, with a -7.39% drop in the past month and a 17.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for The AZEK Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.80% for AZEK stock, with a simple moving average of 18.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AZEK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

AZEK Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.06. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 16.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Ares Corporate Opportunities F, who sale 4,770,000 shares at the price of $26.06 back on Feb 15. After this action, Ares Corporate Opportunities F now owns 14,326,090 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $124,310,970 using the latest closing price.

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN, the Director of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 4,770,000 shares at $26.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN is holding 14,325,990 shares at $124,310,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.