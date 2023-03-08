The -13.88% Decline of Sony Group Corporation’s (SONY) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SONY stock has gone up by 4.40%, with a monthly decline of -6.30% and a quarterly surge of 5.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Sony Group Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for SONY stock, with a simple moving average of 7.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is above average at 16.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is $117.13, which is $39.98 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SONY on March 08, 2023 was 734.89K shares.

SONY) stock’s latest price update

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY)’s stock price has increased by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 86.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Sony Says PlayStation 5 Shortages Are Ending

SONY Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.33. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.78. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 46.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.93. Total debt to assets is 11.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.