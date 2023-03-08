The -13.88% Decline of Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s (SWKS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SWKS stock has gone up by 0.42%, with a monthly decline of -0.39% and a quarterly surge of 19.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.15% for SWKS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is 15.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SWKS is 158.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On March 08, 2023, SWKS’s average trading volume was 2.09M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 112.77. However, the company has seen a 0.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SWKS, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

SWKS Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.82. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 22.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.03 back on Feb 10. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,994 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $360,090 using the latest closing price.

Durham Karilee A, the SVP, Human Resources of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 2,716 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Durham Karilee A is holding 13,428 shares at $298,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.