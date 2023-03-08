The -13.88% Decline of Calavo Growers Inc.’s (CVGW) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) has seen a -26.09% decrease in the past week, with a -27.11% drop in the past month, and a -31.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for CVGW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.57% for CVGW stock, with a simple moving average of -33.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CVGW is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CVGW is $36.00, which is $17.15 above the current market price. The public float for CVGW is 17.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume for CVGW on March 08, 2023 was 130.32K shares.

CVGW) stock’s latest price update

Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW)’s stock price has decreased by -23.85 compared to its previous closing price of 31.32. however, the company has experienced a -26.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVGW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVGW stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CVGW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVGW in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $85 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVGW reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for CVGW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

CVGW Trading at -24.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVGW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -26.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVGW fell by -26.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.05. In addition, Calavo Growers Inc. saw -18.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVGW starting from HELIN JAMES D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Oct 17. After this action, HELIN JAMES D now owns 26,314 shares of Calavo Growers Inc., valued at $64,000 using the latest closing price.

Hollister Steve, the Director of Calavo Growers Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $31.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Hollister Steve is holding 32,164 shares at $31,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVGW

Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.