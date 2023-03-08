TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has gone up by 5.46% for the week, with a -0.25% drop in the past month and a -23.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.65% for WULF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.55% for WULF stock, with a simple moving average of -47.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WULF is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is $2.00, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 48.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On March 08, 2023, WULF’s average trading volume was 1.86M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)’s stock price has increased by 3.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. however, the company has experienced a 5.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6584. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 317,259 shares at the price of $7.88 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 654,706 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $2,500,001 using the latest closing price.

Pascual Bryan J., the 10% Owner of TeraWulf Inc., purchase 158,629 shares at $7.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Pascual Bryan J. is holding 14,339,040 shares at $1,249,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.