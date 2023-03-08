Teradyne Inc. (TER) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER)’s stock price has decreased by -1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 101.65. but the company has seen a -0.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is above average at 23.83x. The 36-month beta value for TER is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TER is $110.68, which is $11.59 above than the current price. The public float for TER is 154.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of TER on March 08, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stock saw a decrease of -0.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.86% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Teradyne Inc. (TER). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.68% for TER stock, with a simple moving average of 8.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $102 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TER, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

TER Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.11. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from JOHNSON MERCEDES, who sale 750 shares at the price of $106.43 back on Feb 15. After this action, JOHNSON MERCEDES now owns 18,987 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $79,822 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Sanjay, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of Teradyne Inc., sale 7,992 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Mehta Sanjay is holding 58,926 shares at $879,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 20.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.