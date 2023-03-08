Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB)’s stock price has decreased by -5.81 compared to its previous closing price of 1.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 1.96.

The public float for TGB is 277.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume for TGB on March 08, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stock saw a decrease of -5.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.14% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.42% for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.79% for TGB stock, with a simple moving average of 21.84% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6665. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at -6.61. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.