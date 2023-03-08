Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 39.71. but the company has seen a -2.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/21 that Syneos Denies Report of Merger With Labcorp Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Right Now?

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.64.

The public float for SYNH is 61.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.50% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SYNH was 1.78M shares.

SYNH’s Market Performance

SYNH stock saw an increase of -2.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.66% and a quarterly increase of 12.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for SYNH stock, with a simple moving average of -23.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SYNH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to SYNH, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

SYNH Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.22. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNH starting from Brooks Michael Lee, who sale 1,002 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Brooks Michael Lee now owns 47,552 shares of Syneos Health Inc., valued at $78,156 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Michael Lee, the Chief Operating Officer of Syneos Health Inc., sale 500 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Brooks Michael Lee is holding 9,342 shares at $39,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.