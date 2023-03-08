Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is 1.16.

The public float for SNDX is 57.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNDX on March 08, 2023 was 850.56K shares.

SNDX) stock’s latest price update

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 24.37. However, the company has seen a -4.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SNDX’s Market Performance

SNDX’s stock has fallen by -4.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.34% and a quarterly drop of -3.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.46% for SNDX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $37 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

SNDX Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.25. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Ordentlich Peter, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $25.84 back on Feb 15. After this action, Ordentlich Peter now owns 0 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $646,092 using the latest closing price.

Morrison Briggs, the President, Head of R&D of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 52,854 shares at $26.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Morrison Briggs is holding 17,836 shares at $1,417,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Equity return is now at value -38.70, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.