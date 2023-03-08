Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 10.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is 30.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHO is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is $10.73, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for SHO is 206.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. On March 08, 2023, SHO’s average trading volume was 2.17M shares.

SHO’s Market Performance

SHO’s stock has seen a -1.80% decrease for the week, with a -6.49% drop in the past month and a -4.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.34% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for SHO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

SHO Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.61. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw 7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHO starting from Springer Robert C, who sale 1 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Jun 03. After this action, Springer Robert C now owns 540,523 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., valued at $12 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stands at +9.56. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.