SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is above average at 14.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is $20.12, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for SSRM is 205.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSRM on March 08, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

SSRM) stock’s latest price update

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.57 compared to its previous closing price of 13.74. However, the company has experienced a -2.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SSRM’s Market Performance

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has seen a -2.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.16% decline in the past month and a -16.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for SSRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.58% for SSRM stock, with a simple moving average of -15.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2022.

SSRM Trading at -15.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -16.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw -15.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Antal Rodney, who sale 15,777 shares at the price of $16.61 back on Jan 04. After this action, Antal Rodney now owns 756,337 shares of SSR Mining Inc., valued at $262,056 using the latest closing price.

Farid Fady Adel Edward, the Chief Corp Development Officer of SSR Mining Inc., sale 5,164 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Farid Fady Adel Edward is holding 96,388 shares at $85,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.23 for the present operating margin

+26.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc. stands at +16.91. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.