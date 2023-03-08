Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX)’s stock price has increased by 2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 60.12. but the company has seen a 3.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.28.

The public float for SWX is 66.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SWX was 481.22K shares.

SWX’s Market Performance

SWX stock saw a decrease of 3.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.98% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.14% for SWX stock, with a simple moving average of -17.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWX reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for SWX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SWX, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

SWX Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWX rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.40. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. saw -0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWX starting from Cardenas Jose A, who sale 1,360 shares at the price of $89.11 back on Jun 13. After this action, Cardenas Jose A now owns 25,810 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., valued at $121,194 using the latest closing price.

DeBonis Eric, the SVP/Exec Operations Advisor of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $92.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that DeBonis Eric is holding 9,264 shares at $322,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWX

Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.