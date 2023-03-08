Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) by analysts is $59.34, which is -$14.14 below the current market price. The public float for SCCO is 85.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.50% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SCCO was 1.31M shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 76.77. However, the company has experienced a -1.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO’s stock has fallen by -1.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.10% and a quarterly rise of 17.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Southern Copper Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.64% for SCCO stock, with a simple moving average of 26.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SCCO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

SCCO Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.42. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 20.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $76.11 back on Feb 16. After this action, ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE now owns 4,400 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $114,161 using the latest closing price.

VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, the Chairman of the Board of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 200,000 shares at $74.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA is holding 374,966 shares at $14,987,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. Equity return is now at value 33.60, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.