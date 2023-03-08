Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is $116.15, which is $28.04 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 142.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SQM on March 08, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

SQM) stock’s latest price update

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.84 compared to its previous closing price of 86.64. However, the company has seen a -5.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM’s stock has fallen by -5.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.30% and a quarterly drop of -15.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.67% for SQM stock, with a simple moving average of -10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $92 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQM reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for SQM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SQM, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

SQM Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.65. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw 5.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Equity return is now at value 96.20, with 40.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.