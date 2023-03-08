Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 3.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is 22.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SVM is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is $5.28, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for SVM is 169.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On March 08, 2023, SVM’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

SVM’s Market Performance

The stock of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has seen a -0.33% decrease in the past week, with a -8.11% drop in the past month, and a 2.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for SVM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.97% for SVM stock, with a simple moving average of 11.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVM

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SVM, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

SVM Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw 3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.05 for the present operating margin

+37.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stands at +14.06. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.