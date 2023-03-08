Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) has gone down by -1.46% for the week, with a -0.49% drop in the past month and a -1.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.86% for SGFY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.14% for SGFY stock, with a simple moving average of 15.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Right Now?

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGFY is 80.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGFY on March 08, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

SGFY) stock’s latest price update

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 28.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/05/22 that CVS Announces Deal to Acquire Home-Healthcare Company Signify

Analysts’ Opinion of SGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGFY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SGFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGFY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $35 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGFY reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SGFY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to SGFY, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

SGFY Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGFY fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.70. In addition, Signify Health Inc. saw -1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGFY starting from Armbrester Bradford Kyle, who purchase 8,320 shares at the price of $11.77 back on May 09. After this action, Armbrester Bradford Kyle now owns 92,693 shares of Signify Health Inc., valued at $97,891 using the latest closing price.

Senneff Steve, the Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. of Signify Health Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Senneff Steve is holding 217,587 shares at $29,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.97 for the present operating margin

+38.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signify Health Inc. stands at -12.12. Equity return is now at value -70.70, with -30.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.