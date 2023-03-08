Should You Invest in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WSC is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WSC is 202.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume for WSC on March 08, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

WSC) stock’s latest price update

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC)’s stock price has increased by 0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 53.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WSC’s Market Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has seen a 3.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.17% gain in the past month and a 9.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for WSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for WSC stock, with a simple moving average of 25.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WSC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

WSC Trading at 10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.37. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw 17.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $50.47 back on Feb 27. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $252,325 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS ERIKA T, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., purchase 2,950 shares at $50.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that DAVIS ERIKA T is holding 6,313 shares at $149,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.33 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stands at +12.90. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.