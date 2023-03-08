Should You Invest in Urban Edge Properties (UE) Now?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UE is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UE is $19.25, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for UE is 113.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.79% of that float. The average trading volume for UE on March 08, 2023 was 891.07K shares.

UE) stock’s latest price update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.07 compared to its previous closing price of 15.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UE’s Market Performance

Urban Edge Properties (UE) has seen a -3.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.71% decline in the past month and a -3.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for UE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.98% for UE stock, with a simple moving average of -3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $24 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UE reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for UE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

UE Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.57. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw 5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UE starting from Milton Robert C. III, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.83 back on Feb 17. After this action, Milton Robert C. III now owns 0 shares of Urban Edge Properties, valued at $316,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.08 for the present operating margin

+37.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Edge Properties stands at +11.60. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urban Edge Properties (UE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.