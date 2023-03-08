Should You Invest in Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OIG is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OIG is $1.00, The public float for OIG is 109.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume for OIG on March 08, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

OIG) stock’s latest price update

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. However, the company has experienced a -1.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OIG’s Market Performance

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) has experienced a -1.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.50% drop in the past month, and a -29.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.24% for OIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.66% for OIG stock, with a simple moving average of -68.60% for the last 200 days.

OIG Trading at -17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -17.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIG rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1628. In addition, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. saw -23.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.84 for the present operating margin

-2.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. stands at -60.14. Equity return is now at value -763.80, with -61.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.