Should You Invest in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LTH is $19.30, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for LTH is 166.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume for LTH on March 08, 2023 was 588.34K shares.

LTH) stock’s latest price update

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 19.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

LTH’s Market Performance

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has experienced a 3.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.18% drop in the past month, and a 42.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for LTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.95% for LTH stock, with a simple moving average of 36.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTH reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LTH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to LTH, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

LTH Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.48. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. saw 56.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTH starting from Weaver Erik, who sale 1,002 shares at the price of $18.54 back on Mar 03. After this action, Weaver Erik now owns 71,369 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., valued at $18,577 using the latest closing price.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, the member of a group that is 10% of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., purchase 116 shares at $17.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T is holding 5,203,570 shares at $2,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.11 for the present operating margin

+15.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stands at -43.96. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.