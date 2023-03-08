Should You Invest in Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Now?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ASB is at 1.02.

The public float for ASB is 146.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume for ASB on March 08, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ASB) stock’s latest price update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB)’s stock price has decreased by -3.99 compared to its previous closing price of 23.04. However, the company has seen a -4.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASB’s Market Performance

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has seen a -4.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.31% decline in the past month and a -9.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for ASB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.02% for ASB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ASB, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

ASB Trading at -4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.45. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from VAN LITH KAREN, who sale 4,889 shares at the price of $23.93 back on Feb 15. After this action, VAN LITH KAREN now owns 58,677 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $116,995 using the latest closing price.

KAMERICK EILEEN A, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that KAMERICK EILEEN A is holding 48,626 shares at $120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.