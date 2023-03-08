Should You Invest in Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Now?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMKR is at 1.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMKR is $31.03, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for AMKR is 101.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.90% of that float. The average trading volume for AMKR on March 08, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

AMKR) stock’s latest price update

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 26.37. but the company has seen a 1.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMKR’s Market Performance

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has experienced a 1.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.22% drop in the past month, and a -5.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for AMKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.89% for AMKR stock, with a simple moving average of 17.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMKR reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for AMKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMKR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

AMKR Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.87. In addition, Amkor Technology Inc. saw 9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Tily Gil C., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $25.81 back on Feb 27. After this action, Tily Gil C. now owns 137,924 shares of Amkor Technology Inc., valued at $516,200 using the latest closing price.

Engel Kevin, the Executive Vice President of Amkor Technology Inc., sale 14,250 shares at $25.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Engel Kevin is holding 3,021 shares at $359,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+18.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amkor Technology Inc. stands at +10.80. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.