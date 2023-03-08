Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.49.

The public float for SFT is 151.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.43% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of SFT was 3.85M shares.

SFT) stock’s latest price update

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT)’s stock price has decreased by -16.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.89% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/15/22 that Sell Vroom and Shift, J.P. Morgan Says. It Sees Hard Times Ahead.

SFT’s Market Performance

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has seen a -15.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.53% decline in the past month and a -32.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.63% for SFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.25% for SFT stock, with a simple moving average of -70.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFT

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFT reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for SFT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

SFT Trading at -20.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.32%, as shares sank -51.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFT fell by -15.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2433. In addition, Shift Technologies Inc. saw 18.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.77 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift Technologies Inc. stands at -26.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.