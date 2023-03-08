ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is 278.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOW is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is $518.18, which is $74.76 above the current market price. The public float for NOW is 200.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On March 08, 2023, NOW’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NOW) stock’s latest price update

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 446.02. However, the company has experienced a 2.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that ServiceNow Earnings Beat Street Estimates

NOW’s Market Performance

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has experienced a 2.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month, and a 7.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for NOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for NOW stock, with a simple moving average of 3.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $420 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $500. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to NOW, setting the target price at $516 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

NOW Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $446.37. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Canney Jacqueline P, who sale 464 shares at the price of $431.85 back on Feb 28. After this action, Canney Jacqueline P now owns 1,887 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $200,379 using the latest closing price.

Caimi Lara, the Chief Custmr Ofc-GM Impact Svc of ServiceNow Inc., sale 2,975 shares at $431.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Caimi Lara is holding 98 shares at $1,283,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +4.49. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.