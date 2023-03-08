SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.94 compared to its previous closing price of 256.17. However, the company has experienced a -5.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is 58.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBAC is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is $325.31, which is $80.81 above the current market price. The public float for SBAC is 106.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On March 08, 2023, SBAC’s average trading volume was 736.07K shares.

SBAC’s Market Performance

SBAC’s stock has seen a -5.12% decrease for the week, with a -17.36% drop in the past month and a -16.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for SBA Communications Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.46% for SBAC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBAC reach a price target of $380, previously predicting the price at $393. The rating they have provided for SBAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to SBAC, setting the target price at $377 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

SBAC Trading at -13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -16.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $272.32. In addition, SBA Communications Corporation saw -12.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from Ciarfella Mark R, who sale 8,213 shares at the price of $355.50 back on Aug 15. After this action, Ciarfella Mark R now owns 23,884 shares of SBA Communications Corporation, valued at $2,919,750 using the latest closing price.

SILBERSTEIN JASON V, the EVP – Site Leasing of SBA Communications Corporation, sale 16,464 shares at $350.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that SILBERSTEIN JASON V is holding 21,785 shares at $5,768,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.78 for the present operating margin

+47.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for SBA Communications Corporation stands at +17.52. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.