RPT Realty (RPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 10.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Right Now?

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RPT is at 1.67.

The public float for RPT is 83.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume for RPT on March 08, 2023 was 452.13K shares.

RPT’s Market Performance

RPT’s stock has seen a -3.35% decrease for the week, with a -2.44% drop in the past month and a -4.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for RPT Realty The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.73% for RPT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

RPT Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.55. In addition, RPT Realty saw 3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +38.18. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RPT Realty (RPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.