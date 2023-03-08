Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) has seen a 0.48% increase in the past week, with a 0.97% gain in the past month, and a 3.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.70% for RRAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for RRAC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RRAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RRAC) is above average at 15.90x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for RRAC is 30.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RRAC on March 08, 2023 was 138.92K shares.

RRAC) stock’s latest price update

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RRAC)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The stock of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) has seen a 0.48% increase in the past week, with a 0.97% gain in the past month, and a 3.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.70% for RRAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for RRAC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.73% for the last 200 days.

RRAC Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRAC rose by +0.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. saw 1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RRAC

Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.