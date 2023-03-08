Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, RSG stock has gone down by -1.03%, with a monthly gain of 3.67% and a quarterly plunge of -9.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Republic Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for RSG stock, with a simple moving average of -4.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is above average at 27.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for RSG is 315.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RSG on March 08, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

RSG) stock’s latest price update

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 129.43. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Trash Can Be Treasure. 3 Garbage Stocks to Buy Now.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

In the past week, RSG stock has gone down by -1.03%, with a monthly gain of 3.67% and a quarterly plunge of -9.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Republic Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for RSG stock, with a simple moving average of -4.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSG reach a price target of $148, previously predicting the price at $152. The rating they have provided for RSG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to RSG, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

RSG Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.00. In addition, Republic Services Inc. saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Kirk Jennifer M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $129.60 back on Feb 21. After this action, Kirk Jennifer M now owns 4,449 shares of Republic Services Inc., valued at $129,600 using the latest closing price.

Duffy Michael A, the Director of Republic Services Inc., purchase 385 shares at $130.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Duffy Michael A is holding 385 shares at $50,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.