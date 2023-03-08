Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RENT is $5.85, which is $2.29 above the current price. The public float for RENT is 58.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RENT on March 08, 2023 was 2.83M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RENT) stock’s latest price update

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT)’s stock price has increased by 11.95 compared to its previous closing price of 3.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that Rent the Runway to Lay Off Nearly a Quarter of Employees. The Stock Plummets.

RENT’s Market Performance

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has experienced a 4.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.59% drop in the past month, and a 169.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.84% for RENT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.40% for RENT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RENT

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RENT reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RENT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

RENT Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares sank -21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw 16.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Donato Brian, who sale 8,183 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Feb 02. After this action, Donato Brian now owns 529,811 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $36,909 using the latest closing price.

Hyman Jennifer, the CEO & Chair of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 7,737 shares at $4.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Hyman Jennifer is holding 0 shares at $34,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.01 for the present operating margin

+4.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -104.18. Equity return is now at value -675.40, with -37.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.