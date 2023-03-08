Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.90 compared to its previous closing price of 88.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 172.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that FDA Widens Path for Rare-Disease Treatments With New Approval

Is It Worth Investing in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RETA is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RETA is $110.70, which is $25.64 above the current market price. The public float for RETA is 30.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 28.90% of that float. The average trading volume for RETA on March 08, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

RETA’s Market Performance

RETA’s stock has seen a 172.89% increase for the week, with a 74.05% rise in the past month and a 118.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.64% for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 60.68% for RETA stock, with a simple moving average of 148.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RETA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for RETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RETA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $75 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RETA reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for RETA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RETA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

RETA Trading at 90.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +71.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +140.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETA rose by +172.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +212.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.71. In addition, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 123.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RETA starting from Meyer Colin John, who sale 5,286 shares at the price of $87.35 back on Mar 03. After this action, Meyer Colin John now owns 85,227 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $461,732 using the latest closing price.

Soni Manmeet Singh, the COO, CFO and President of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,587 shares at $87.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Soni Manmeet Singh is holding 88,926 shares at $315,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12546.66 for the present operating margin

+49.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -14074.95. Equity return is now at value -922.50, with -51.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.