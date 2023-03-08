Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is $3.80, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for RXT is 205.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On March 08, 2023, RXT’s average trading volume was 2.18M shares.

RXT) stock’s latest price update

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT)’s stock price has increased by 6.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.25. however, the company has experienced a 4.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/15/22 that Rackspace Ransomware Outage Continues Nearly 2 Weeks After It Started

RXT’s Market Performance

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has experienced a 4.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.31% drop in the past month, and a -41.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.22% for RXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.19% for RXT stock, with a simple moving average of -51.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RXT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

RXT Trading at -15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw -19.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Samant Shashank, who purchase 19,933 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Nov 30. After this action, Samant Shashank now owns 158,507 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc., valued at $91,520 using the latest closing price.

Samant Shashank, the Director of Rackspace Technology Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Samant Shashank is holding 138,574 shares at $454,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+27.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -25.78. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.