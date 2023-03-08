PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM)’s stock price has increased by 3.40 compared to its previous closing price of 13.51. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) is above average at 27.72x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PUBM is $17.63, which is $4.09 above than the current price. The public float for PUBM is 41.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.82% of that float. The average trading volume of PUBM on March 08, 2023 was 484.54K shares.

PUBM’s Market Performance

The stock of PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has seen a -7.97% decrease in the past week, with a -14.14% drop in the past month, and a -11.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for PUBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.44% for PUBM stock, with a simple moving average of -16.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUBM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PUBM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PUBM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to PUBM, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

PUBM Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM fell by -7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, PubMatic Inc. saw 9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUBM starting from Goel Rajeev K., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $13.78 back on Mar 03. After this action, Goel Rajeev K. now owns 17,449 shares of PubMatic Inc., valued at $413,535 using the latest closing price.

van der Zweep Michael, the Controller of PubMatic Inc., sale 219 shares at $16.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that van der Zweep Michael is holding 1,373 shares at $3,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.80 for the present operating margin

+68.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for PubMatic Inc. stands at +11.20. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.