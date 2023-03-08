Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRU is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is $102.87, which is $6.89 above the current market price. The public float for PRU is 365.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On March 08, 2023, PRU’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

PRU) stock’s latest price update

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU)’s stock price has decreased by -2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 98.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/01/22 that Prudential Suffers Big Loss on Rising Rates

PRU’s Market Performance

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has experienced a -4.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.79% drop in the past month, and a -10.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for PRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.00% for PRU stock, with a simple moving average of -3.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $96 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRU reach a price target of $101. The rating they have provided for PRU stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

PRU Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.70. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw -3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from SULLIVAN ANDREW F, who sale 4,126 shares at the price of $99.20 back on Mar 03. After this action, SULLIVAN ANDREW F now owns 12,241 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $409,299 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN ANDREW F, the Executive Vice President of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 11,405 shares at $100.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that SULLIVAN ANDREW F is holding 12,300 shares at $1,151,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at -2.44. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.