Prologis Inc. (PLD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is above average at 28.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prologis Inc. (PLD) is $142.35, which is $19.07 above the current market price. The public float for PLD is 738.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLD on March 08, 2023 was 3.02M shares.

PLD) stock’s latest price update

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 127.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/13/22 that Prologis to Buy Duke Realty in $26 Billion Deal, Including Debt

PLD’s Market Performance

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has seen a 0.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.93% decline in the past month and a 5.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for PLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for PLD stock, with a simple moving average of 3.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $130 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLD reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for PLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to PLD, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

PLD Trading at 0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLD rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.68. In addition, Prologis Inc. saw 9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLD starting from OCONNOR DAVID P, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $114.13 back on Nov 28. After this action, OCONNOR DAVID P now owns 9,000 shares of Prologis Inc., valued at $1,027,170 using the latest closing price.

Modjtabai Avid, the Director of Prologis Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $118.65 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Modjtabai Avid is holding 15,000 shares at $1,779,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLD

Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Prologis Inc. (PLD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.