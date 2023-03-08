Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43.

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for POAI is at 1.44.

The public float for POAI is 75.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume for POAI on March 08, 2023 was 385.71K shares.

POAI’s Market Performance

POAI stock saw a decrease of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.88% for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for POAI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.61% for the last 200 days.

POAI Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -20.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4398. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw 40.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from HANDLEY DANIEL E, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Dec 15. After this action, HANDLEY DANIEL E now owns 120,513 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $2,460 using the latest closing price.

MYERS ROBERT L, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 8,795 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that MYERS ROBERT L is holding 71,265 shares at $5,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-885.23 for the present operating margin

-2.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. stands at -1383.65. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -66.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.