PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY)’s stock price has increased by 1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 2.02. however, the company has experienced a 1.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/31/22 that Looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Consider ‘Sexy Wordle’

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) by analysts is $5.60, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for PLBY is 29.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.20% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of PLBY was 1.53M shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY’s stock has seen a 1.20% increase for the week, with a -31.06% drop in the past month and a -50.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.84% for PLBY Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.76% for PLBY stock, with a simple moving average of -55.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLBY reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for PLBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to PLBY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

PLBY Trading at -23.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -31.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw -25.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Beuting Florus, who sale 744 shares at the price of $2.87 back on Dec 23. After this action, Beuting Florus now owns 56,770 shares of PLBY Group Inc., valued at $2,135 using the latest closing price.

Kohn Bernhard L III, the CEO & President of PLBY Group Inc., sale 151,617 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Kohn Bernhard L III is holding 1,426,432 shares at $496,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.89 for the present operating margin

+53.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLBY Group Inc. stands at -31.50. Equity return is now at value -90.10, with -38.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.