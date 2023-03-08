Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s (PLL) Stock: A -9.81% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) has gone down by -10.37% for the week, with a -13.61% drop in the past month and a 4.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.94% for PLL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.81% for PLL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLL is 1.08.

The average price predicted by analysts for PLL is $110.72, which is $48.03 above the current price. The public float for PLL is 17.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLL on March 08, 2023 was 499.72K shares.

PLL) stock’s latest price update

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL)’s stock price has increased by 3.45 compared to its previous closing price of 57.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLL stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for PLL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLL in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $140 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLL reach a price target of $108, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for PLL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLL, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

PLL Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares sank -16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLL fell by -13.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.96. In addition, Piedmont Lithium Inc. saw 34.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLL starting from Phillips Keith D., who sale 705 shares at the price of $50.36 back on Jan 06. After this action, Phillips Keith D. now owns 128,277 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc., valued at $35,504 using the latest closing price.

McVey Krishna, the EVP and CAO of Piedmont Lithium Inc., sale 315 shares at $50.32 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that McVey Krishna is holding 1,111 shares at $15,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLL

Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.