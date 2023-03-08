Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 57.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is above average at 33.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is $72.46, which is $15.57 above the current market price. The public float for PFGC is 152.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PFGC on March 08, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

PFGC’s Market Performance

PFGC stock saw a decrease of -2.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.56% for PFGC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFGC reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for PFGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PFGC, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

PFGC Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.54. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hagerty Patrick T., who sale 500 shares at the price of $56.31 back on Mar 01. After this action, Hagerty Patrick T. now owns 153,790 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $28,155 using the latest closing price.

Bulmer Donald S., the See Remarks of Performance Food Group Company, sale 970 shares at $59.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Bulmer Donald S. is holding 33,196 shares at $58,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.64 for the present operating margin

+9.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.22. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.