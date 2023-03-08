PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 47.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is 2.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBF is 1.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is $51.42, which is $4.51 above the current market price. The public float for PBF is 109.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.71% of that float. On March 08, 2023, PBF’s average trading volume was 2.96M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has seen a 6.82% increase in the past week, with a 17.90% rise in the past month, and a 27.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for PBF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.84% for PBF stock, with a simple moving average of 24.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 21st, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to PBF, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

PBF Trading at 12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +22.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.72. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw 14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Davis Paul T, who sale 117,500 shares at the price of $47.28 back on Nov 04. After this action, Davis Paul T now owns 44,126 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $5,555,729 using the latest closing price.

Barone John C, the Principal Accounting Officer of PBF Energy Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $45.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Barone John C is holding 14,662 shares at $1,493,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +6.14. Equity return is now at value 81.00, with 21.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.