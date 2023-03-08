Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 360.50. but the company has seen a 2.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/21 that Aerospace Deal Points to a Brighter Future for Sector

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is above average at 37.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is $382.63, which is $16.99 above the current market price. The public float for PH is 127.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PH on March 08, 2023 was 813.89K shares.

PH’s Market Performance

PH’s stock has seen a 2.19% increase for the week, with a 2.73% rise in the past month and a 20.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for Parker-Hannifin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.09% for PH stock, with a simple moving average of 25.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PH reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for PH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PH, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

PH Trading at 10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $352.70. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Williams Thomas L, who sale 38,098 shares at the price of $352.63 back on Feb 13. After this action, Williams Thomas L now owns 229,027 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $13,434,498 using the latest closing price.

Czaja Mark T, the VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 430 shares at $351.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Czaja Mark T is holding 507 shares at $151,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.75 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +8.29. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.