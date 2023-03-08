Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 5.25. however, the company has experienced a -2.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Walmart Reaches Video-Streaming Deal to Offer Paramount+ to Members

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is $5.88, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for PGRE is 185.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGRE on March 08, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

PGRE’s Market Performance

The stock of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has seen a -2.66% decrease in the past week, with a -20.47% drop in the past month, and a -16.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for PGRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.40% for PGRE stock, with a simple moving average of -24.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGRE reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PGRE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to PGRE, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

PGRE Trading at -13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, Paramount Group Inc. saw -13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Behler Albert P., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.28 back on Mar 03. After this action, Behler Albert P. now owns 321,812 shares of Paramount Group Inc., valued at $52,800 using the latest closing price.

Behler Albert P., the Chairman, CEO and President of Paramount Group Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Behler Albert P. is holding 311,812 shares at $103,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.09 for the present operating margin

+31.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc. stands at -4.93. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.