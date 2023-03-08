Owlet Inc. (OWLT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OWLT is $3.00, which is $1.68 above the current price. The public float for OWLT is 101.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OWLT on March 08, 2023 was 806.59K shares.

OWLT) stock’s latest price update

Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT)’s stock price has increased by 6.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OWLT’s Market Performance

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has experienced a 27.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.88% rise in the past month, and a -39.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.07% for OWLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.47% for OWLT stock, with a simple moving average of -66.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWLT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OWLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OWLT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OWLT reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for OWLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OWLT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

OWLT Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.53%, as shares surge +24.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWLT rose by +27.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3676. In addition, Owlet Inc. saw -15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OWLT starting from Workman Kurt, who purchase 16,326 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Mar 16. After this action, Workman Kurt now owns 2,117,349 shares of Owlet Inc., valued at $46,366 using the latest closing price.

Workman Kurt, the Chief Executive Officer of Owlet Inc., purchase 15,169 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Workman Kurt is holding 2,101,023 shares at $35,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OWLT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.