Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) Stock: A 1.02% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has gone up by 0.61% for the week, with a 0.48% rise in the past month and a 6.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.46% for OTIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for OTIS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.74x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) by analysts is $85.36, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for OTIS is 414.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of OTIS was 1.78M shares.

OTIS) stock’s latest price update

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 86.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

The stock of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has gone up by 0.61% for the week, with a 0.48% rise in the past month and a 6.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.46% for OTIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for OTIS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $84 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

OTIS Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.35. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw 8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, who sale 703 shares at the price of $86.85 back on Mar 06. After this action, Calleja Fernandez Bernardo now owns 22,215 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $61,058 using the latest closing price.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, the President, Otis EMEA of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 837 shares at $84.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo is holding 19,998 shares at $70,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Equity return is now at value -25.30, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.