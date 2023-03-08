Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO)’s stock price has increased by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 6.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Right Now?

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78.

The public float for LPRO is 112.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPRO on March 08, 2023 was 846.77K shares.

LPRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has seen a -1.84% decrease in the past week, with a -29.58% drop in the past month, and a -2.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for LPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.16% for LPRO stock, with a simple moving average of -22.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LPRO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

LPRO Trading at -12.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -22.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.09. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.