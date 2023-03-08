On Holding AG (ONON) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for ONON is 176.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.76% of that float. On March 08, 2023, ONON’s average trading volume was 2.11M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 22.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ONON’s Market Performance

On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a 2.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.53% decline in the past month and a 13.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of 14.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ONON, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

ONON Trading at 7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.87. In addition, On Holding AG saw 30.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.47 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -23.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of On Holding AG (ONON) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.